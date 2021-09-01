Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price at $2.12

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 237,243 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

