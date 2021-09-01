Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $95.69

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.69.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $87.24. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

