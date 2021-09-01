Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 568.33

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 568.33 ($7.43).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 554.95 ($7.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 556.64. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 450.50 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.