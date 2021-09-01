Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) PT at $51.35

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,272 shares of company stock worth $28,065,638 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

