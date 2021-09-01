Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) PT at $102.40

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 255,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

