Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $122.63

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Post stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

