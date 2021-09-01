Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $103.27

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $112.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,571,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

