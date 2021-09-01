Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,203. Upwork has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.85 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 283.9% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $202,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

