Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target at $23.80

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of analysts have commented on VINP shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth $383,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

