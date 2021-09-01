Brokers Offer Predictions for The Walt Disney Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Walt Disney in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

