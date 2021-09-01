BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 98,797 shares.The stock last traded at $86.15 and had previously closed at $85.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

