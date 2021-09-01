Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.71% of Brunswick worth $132,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,314,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after purchasing an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Brunswick by 1,293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.