BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BTRS stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

