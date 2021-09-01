Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 4,334 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

