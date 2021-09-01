Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 3,464 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $232.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

