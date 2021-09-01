Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $292.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $292.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.