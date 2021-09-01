Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,068,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 349,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

