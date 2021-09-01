Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,655 ($34.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,589.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

