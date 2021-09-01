Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 809.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.98. The stock had a trading volume of 508,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,968. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

