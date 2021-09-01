Burney Co. Buys 11,746 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.40% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 205,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 354,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

