Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.6% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,508. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.