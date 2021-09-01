Burney Co. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 1,362,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,260. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

