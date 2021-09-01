Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 200,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.95. 8,196,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750,287. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

