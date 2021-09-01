Burney Co. Raises Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 542,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,048. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

