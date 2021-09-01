Burney Co. Sells 235 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

