Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Earnings Results

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,733. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNR. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

