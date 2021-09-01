Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 3,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 205,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

BNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

