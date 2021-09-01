BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $17,349.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $17,454.00.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. 696,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

