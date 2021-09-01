Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 72.1% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $71.38 million and $82,738.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 72.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.96 or 0.00618350 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.