ByteNext (BNU) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $18,767.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00065738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00158838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.88 or 0.07377556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.77 or 0.98722883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.91 or 0.00994605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00795458 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

