Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDVIQ stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Cal Dive International
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.