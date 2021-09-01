Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CGO opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
