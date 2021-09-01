Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CGO opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

