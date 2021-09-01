Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

CAL stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $783,709. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

