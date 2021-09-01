Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

