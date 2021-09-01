Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$145.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.42 and a 12 month high of C$152.84.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

