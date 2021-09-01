Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CADL) Quiet Period To End on September 6th

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CADL stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.