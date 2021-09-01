Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

