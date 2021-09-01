Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $110.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

