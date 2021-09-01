Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

