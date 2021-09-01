Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after buying an additional 2,463,688 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after buying an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,802,000.

GLDM stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

