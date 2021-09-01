Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires $50,921.52 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

NYSE CSU opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

