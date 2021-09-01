Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. 141,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.