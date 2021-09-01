Capital Square LLC Sells 134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

