Capstead Mortgage (LON:CMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners assumed coverage on shares of Capstead Mortgage (LON:CMO) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

