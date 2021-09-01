Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.97

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 12606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

