Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.23. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,960 shares traded.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a PE ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

