Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

