Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CWST traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,720. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

