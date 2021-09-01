Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 116,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVA. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

