Cat Token Market Capitalization Hits $467,419.55 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Cat Token has a total market cap of $467,419.55 and $1,017.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

